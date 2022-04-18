Milwaukee Bucks win first playoff game against the Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks took the win against the Chicago Bulls leading with a score of 93-86.

Fans flocked to Fiserv Forum and some even braved the cold at the outdoor watch party.

"We're back!" exclaimed Trent G, a proud Bucks fan.

Bucks fans were overwhelmingly confident about returning to their Deer District element to experience another playoff run. With more games to go in the best of seven series, many Bulls fans made the drive from Chicago to support their team, some even visiting Milwaukee for the first time like Darcelle Dieudonne.

"The city looks really fun, it's lively so I'm really happy to be here!" said Darcelle Dieudonne.

A group of loyal Giannis fans flew in all the way from Athens, Greece just to witness the magic themselves.

"We came here to see Giannis, we are sure Milwaukee Bucks will get the W," said James D.

Luckily they were right as fans are holding high hopes to see Bucks history repeat itself.

"I'm hoping for a repeat, go Bucks!" said fan, Dawneshia Smith.

The Bucks will once again have a home-court advantage at the next game on Wednesday at 8:30 PM.

