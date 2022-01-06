Watch
Milwaukee Bucks request waivers on center DeMarcus Cousins

Morry Gash/AP
Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jan 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks indicated they are waiving center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins was signed by the Bucks on Nov. 30 and appeared in 17 games, including five starts.

Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per game.

Waiving a player happens when a team wants to release a player before their contract is up. When a player is waived, there is 48 hours where other teams can pick that player up. Said team will pick up the remainder of that player's previous contract. If there is no waiver claim after 48 hours, the waived player then enters free agency.

The Bucks roster now stands at 17 players.

