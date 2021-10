MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a trip to the White House to celebrate their first championship in 50 years.

The team will visit on November 8th according to ESPN.

The Bucks will be the first NBA team to visit the White House since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Obama.

Ahead of their game Saturday night against the Spurs, the Bucks record stands at 3-2.

