Milwaukee Bucks unveil 'Dream Court' for Sherman Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled a new place to shoot hoops in Sherman Park on Monday.

The state-of-the-art ‘Dream Court’ aims to give kids a place to practice teamwork and build character.

After Monday's ribbon cutting, kids from the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee broke in the court with a basketball game.

The Bucks, Fiserv, and Nancy Lieberman Charities donated to help create the court.

Officials say they hope to build more courts in the future.

Since the inception of the Dream Courts program in 2010, more than 100 courts have been installed across the United States to make basketball more accessible to children and provide an environment for them to play.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip