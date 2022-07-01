Milwaukee Bucks to begin auditions for Bucks Entertainment Network

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday they are seeking performers to audition to join the Bucks Entertainment Network.

Auditions for the Bucks Rim Rockers will be held July 28 at 7 p.m. at St. Marcus Lutheran Church, located at 2215 N. Palmer St. in Milwaukee.

Auditions for Bucks Grand Dancers will be on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at GATHER at Deer District, located at 333 W. Juneau Ave. Suite B in Milwaukee.

The first round auditions for Young Bucks and 414 Crew will be hosted virtually. Tryouts for Bucks Hoop Troop and Bucks Beats will be in early September.

According to the Bucks, registration for the Young Bucks will be open until July 28 at 11:59 p.m., and 414 Crew registration is open until Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Both groups are holding virtual open call auditions, the Bucks say.

According to the Bucks, below is the audition schedule for the Bucks Entertainment Network:

Thursday, July 28

Rim Rockers: 7-10 p.m.

St. Marcus Lutheran Church

2215 N. Palmer St., Milwaukee

Young Bucks Dancers (ages 7-17): Registration closes 11:59 p.m.

All video submissions are due on Monday, Aug. 1 by 10 a.m. with live callbacks held on Monday, Aug. 8 by invite only.

Thursday, Aug. 4

414 Crew: Registration closes 11:59 p.m.

All video submissions are due on Sunday, Aug. 7 by 10 a.m. with live callbacks held Monday, Aug. 15 by invite only.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Grand Dancers (ages 55+): 5-10 p.m.

GATHER at Deer District

333 W. Juneau Ave. Suite B, Milwaukee

Early September – Date TBD

Bucks Beats

Bucks Hoop Troop

More information on the auditions, including qualifications for each team, visit here.

