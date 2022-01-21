Milwaukee Bucks pay Kane Brown a visit during his concert at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Kane Brown definitely has some famous friends! The country artist performed at Fiserv Forum Thursday night and had some of those friends join him on stage.

Fiserv Forum shared photos of the concert on Twitter Thursday night, and featured in them are some of the Milwaukee Bucks!

One photo shows Khris Middleton hugging Brown like they're old friends. In another photo, you can see George Hill standing with Middleton and Brown, who was wearing a custom Bucks jersey.

Fiserv Forum

The three, along with some other folks gathered for a photo with drinks in their hands and huge smiles on their faces.

All in all, it appeared to be a great night for both Brown and the Bucks! Those in the crowd were probably thrilled as well, having some of the reigning NBA champs in the same room as them!

