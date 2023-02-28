Milwaukee Bucks kick off Women's History Month against Orlando Magic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are tipping off Women's History Month celebrations on March 1. The Bucks will be hosting the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m.

The game will highlight stories of women and organizations that support them in the community.

Prior to tipoff, there will be a pregame panel discussion with women trailblazers across various industries at GATHER at Deer District.

The discussion will be hosted by Bucks sideline reporter Zara Stephenson and will touch on Title IX, workplace equality, and empowering young rising professionals.

The panel speakers are:



Amanda Braun, UW-Milwaukee's Athletic Director

Taylor Houston, Treadmill Mentality Foundation's Project Manager and Marketing Consultant

Raven Jemison, Bucks Executive Vice President of Business Operations

Stacy Schoen, BMO's Manager of North America Sponsorship.

The Women's History Month ticket package includes access to the panel and a ticket to Wednesday's game. Tickets can be purchased online.

During the game, a small business marketplace will be set up on the upper concourse outside of sections 201 and 203 featuring Milwaukee-based women-owned businesses.

The featured businesses include:



Abigail Hausman Design & Illustration

Aloekui Soap

Chase My Creations

Cool AF Glass

Ina Maka

Nubian's Way

Soul Brew Kombucha

Wick + Bean

Throughout the game, video spotlights celebrating female changemakers who have worked toward equality in sports, healthcare, and the workplace.

The in-game entertainment will also feature all female DJs and performances that spotlight female members of the Bucks Entertainment Network.

There will also be two concession spotlights during the game. Tots on the Street will take over the concession stand at Section 206. Milwaukee-based chef Kristen Schwab will lead the kitchen for the West Bend Mutual Lofts.

Limited tickets are still available on the Milwaukee Bucks website and an exclusive Women's History Month t-shirt will be available for purchase at the Bucks Pro Shop and online. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin.

