Milwaukee Bucks head to Indianapolis for game three against Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to Indianapolis for game three against the Pacers.

They'll enjoy a send off rally at Signature Flight Support Airport at 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks will stay in Indy for games three and four of their playoff series with the Pacers. Indiana evened things up to one win apiece following Tuesday night's 125-108 win here in Milwaukee.

The Bucks will look to take back home court advantage by winning a game on the road.

Forward Khris Middleton spoke about adjustments the team needs to make going forward.

"Our defense was pretty solid for the most part, it was just our offense in the second half that kind of got us in a hole," he says. "We can't overreact to them hitting too many shots and a couple of threes or whatnot. We've tot to stay disciplined. They're NBA players. We knew [Pascal] Siakam, [Tyrese] Haliburton, all of them, and not overreact if those guys go 20 for 20."

Game three will be in Indiana. Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Game four is on Sunday. Game 5 will be back in Milwaukee on April 30th. If necessary, game six will be back in Indiana, and if the series goes to game seven, that will be hosted at Fiserv Forum.

