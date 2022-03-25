Milwaukee Bucks grant fan's wish, sign him to the team on one-day contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have a new player on their roster for one day and one day only.

Matt Hoffman signed a one-day contract with the Bucks as a part of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The team shared a video of the signing on Facebook, where Hoffman could not stop smiling.

Not many details were released, but we do know Hoffman got his very own jersey with his last name on the back, as well as the number 75.

Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst was there as Hoffman signed his contract, saying the same thing he says to all the players when they sign their contracts: "Your life will never be the same after you sign this."

Welcome to the team, Matt!

