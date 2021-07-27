Milwaukee Bucks file to trademark 'Bucks in Six' after historic NBA Finals win

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are filing to get a service mark, similar to a trademark, for "Bucks in 6" and "Bucks in Six" in the wake of the team winning its first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report the team filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to get a service mark for the phrase, shouted enthusiastically by fans as the team rose through the series and conclusively defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 last Tuesday.

A service mark is a mark a company uses together with a service, while a trademark is in connection with any kind of good that could be bought.

The "Bucks in Six" phrase was first used in 2013, when Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings said the Bucks would win in six games in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Heat beat the Bucks in the series, but "Bucks in Six" lived on.

John Fredrickson, a shareholder for Milwaukee-based Boyle Fredrickson SC, told the Biz Journal that it will be around three to four months before a trademark examining attorney can look at the filing. Another 10 to 12 months will pass before the registration would be issued, as long as everything is correct in the filing.

