Milwaukee Bucks' Cream City Cluckery opening brick-and-mortar location in Mequon

MEQUON — Cream City Cluckery, the Milwaukee Bucks’ chicken-focused ghost kitchen in the Deer District, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Mequon this fall.

The location will be called The Cluckery, located in the Mequon Pavilions at 10944 N. Port Washington Rd.

The Bucks say the restaurant will have much of the same menu, curated by Deer District Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman.

The menu includes crispy chicken tenders, house-made sauces, mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake," according to a statement Wednesday.

The Cluckery will have indoor and outdoor seating as well as pickup and delivery.

The Bucks hope to open this October. The location will be owned and operated by the franchise.

Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development, said fan enthusiasm for the ghost kitchen made the move possible.

“Cream City Cluckery originated in July of 2020 during the pandemic and has become a favorite chicken tender spot since its opening,” said Belot. “The quality of the product and the overwhelmingly positive customer response made it clear that we should expand our business beyond downtown. We are thrilled for our first brick and mortar location to be in Mequon and look forward to opening other locations in the near future.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip