Milwaukee Bucks confirm Doc Rivers is new head coach

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have confirmed that they hired Doc Rivers as their new head coach.

Rivers becomes the 18th head coach in team history, and the confirmation comes after firing Adrian Griffin midway through the season on Tuesday.

In a statement Friday night, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said:

“Doc is a proven, extraordinary leader and communicator during his renowned NBA coaching career. As a championship coach, he’s widely respected as an established innovator, and the right coach to lead our experienced and talented team. I want to thank our owners, Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan, for their unwavering commitment to winning. It’s a pleasure to welcome Doc to the Bucks.”

Bucks co-owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan added that they're "excited" to bring Rivers to Milwaukee.

Rivers says "This is a great opportunity to come to a first-class organization with a team that has a talented roster of high-character players."

He returns to Milwaukee, where he played at Marquette and his number 31 jersey hangs in the rafters at Fiserv Forum.

"It’s amazing to come home to Milwaukee where at Marquette I learned the game of basketball from Rick Majerus, Al McGuire, and Hank Raymonds," Rivers adds. "Now, I’m excited to get started with the Bucks.”

The Bucks will officially welcome him Saturday morning at 11:30 A.M. at Fiserv Forum.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip