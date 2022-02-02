Milwaukee Bucks championship bobbleheads to be released Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Here is a new token that will help us appreciate our NBA champs! New Milwaukee Bucks 2021 championship bobbleheads will be released on Thursday.

The bobbleheads, which just arrived on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Bobblehead Champions Wall, will be unveiled at 11 a.m.

The Bucks Championship Bobbleheads feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and P.J. Tucker holding a replica of the championship trophy.

The collection also features bobbleheads of NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo holding a replica of the MVP trophy and Bango the mascot.

The museum, located at 170 S. 1st St, will have the bobbleheads available for fans to purchase at the store or online.

The championship bobbleheads are $45 each and the Giannis MVP bobblehead is $50. A set of 12 is available for $545. There is an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“Bobbleheads commemorating the champions have become an annual tradition since the early 2000’s, and they have consistently been among the most popular bobbleheads each year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “These bobbleheads are the perfect way for Bucks fans to show off the love for their championship team. They will become cherished collectibles that are passed down to future generations of Bucks fans.”

The museum opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip