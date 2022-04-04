Milwaukee Broadcast Veteran Andrea Williams Joining TMJ4 News Team

MILWAUKEE – Andrea Williams is a familiar voice and face in Milwaukee. She has worked as a radio personality during morning drive in the city for 25 years and 20 of them were at Jammin’ 98.3, where she also served as the News/Public Affairs Director for the Milwaukee Radio Group.

Williams is bringing her vast broadcasting experience to TMJ4 News as a Specialty Reporter. Her focus will be finding those people in our community who don’t always make the news but have important stories to tell.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Andrea moved to Milwaukee in 1996 to work at WKKV-FM, V100.7. In addition to her radio career, she spent 10 seasons as the Bucks original in-arena host.

She also hosted and executive produced “Our Issues Milwaukee” and “Connect MKE” on Milwaukee’s CW 18 and My 24.

Williams received her Bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV Communications from Central State University (Ohio) and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Wisconsin Chapter of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists).

Andrea is well known for her community involvement and looks forward to joining TMJ4. “I’ve had some amazing opportunities working in Milwaukee and joining the TMJ4 News team is definitely at the top of the list! I plan to continue connecting with the good people of this city and look forward to telling their stories that shine a light on what truly makes Milwaukee great."

TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher is thrilled to welcome Williams to the team. “We feel very fortunate to bring someone with Andrea’s knowledge of the community and broadcasting experience to our newsroom. She adds a different perspective and approach to storytelling and is very plugged in to what makes this city tick and where there is room for improvement,” said Vetscher.

Williams joins TMJ4 in May and will begin on air in early June.

