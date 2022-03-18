Milwaukee Brewing Company seeks financial backer

MILWAUKEE — New Mill Capital is looking for financial backers for Milwaukee Brewing Company's downtown location.

The offer includes the downtown Milwaukee production brewery and alehouse location, including all of its equipment and intellectual property.

New Mill Capital, a manufacturing asset acquisition and disposition firm, will begin the offering process this month. They hope to find a strategic buyer for the whole operation to ensure Milwaukee Brewing Company can keep producing beer for years to come.

The brewery was founded in 1997 and started as a well-known 2,000-barrel (BBL) alehouse on Milwaukee’s riverfront. Over a decade later, MKE’s main production facility has state-of-the-art microbrewing near Fiserv Forum and produces 75,000 barrels.

“We put our heart and soul into this brewery, building it into the operation it is today,” said Jim Hughes, Primary Shareholder of Milwaukee Brewing Company. “We believe in the brewery and people who have been critical to our success but have made the decision to search for a strategic buyer to satisfy internal needs and secure the future of Milwaukee Brewing for decades to come.”

The company sells specialty ales, hard cider, seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails and equipment includes two brewhouses, fermenters, and clarifiers.

“This place is beautiful,” said Eric Weiler, Managing Principal at New Mill Capital. “I believe MKE is the nicest high-capacity microbrewery currently available in the country and positioned in a great location from a distribution standpoint. The layout is advantageous for expansion, and anyone looking to expand a brand, increase production or simply crank out 100,000 BBL per year, needs to look at this opportunity.”

Additional information regarding this opportunity can be found on New Mill Capital’s website.

Parties interested in learning more or scheduling a tour of Milwaukee Brewing Company may contact Eric Weiler at 312-515-0253 or ericw@newmillcapital.com.

