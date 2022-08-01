Milwaukee Brewers trading Josh Hader to San Diego Padres: Report

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are trading reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, ESPN reports.
ESPN's Jeff Passan cited a source. The Brewers have not confirmed the news.
Milwaukee in turn will receive reliever Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz, according to the outlet.
28-year-old Hader will qualify for free agency after next season.
In 37 appearances in 2022, Hader has a 4.24 ERA and a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. central time.
Hader joined the Brewers in 2015 after two years with the Houston Astros and one year with the Baltimore Orioles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
