Milwaukee Brewers trading Josh Hader to San Diego Padres: Report

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are trading reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, ESPN reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan cited a source. The Brewers have not confirmed the news.

Milwaukee in turn will receive reliever Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz, according to the outlet.

28-year-old Hader will qualify for free agency after next season.

In 37 appearances in 2022, Hader has a 4.24 ERA and a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. central time.

Hader joined the Brewers in 2015 after two years with the Houston Astros and one year with the Baltimore Orioles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip