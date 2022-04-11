Milwaukee Brewers to honor Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader on Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will honor Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader with a pre-game ceremony on Friday prior to the 7:10 p.m. game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Burnes will be presented with the 2021 National League Cy Young Award by pitching coach Chris Hook. Hader will receive the 2021 National League Reliever of the Year Award from manager Craig Counsel following the national anthem at 7 p.m.

The Brewers say the ceremony will include messages of congratulations from past Brewers award winners.

Burnes is the third pitcher in franchise history to win the Cy Young Award. Hader is the first pitcher in either league to win Reliever of the Year three times. He also did in 2018 and 2019.

