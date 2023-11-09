Milwaukee Brewers purchase nearly 2-acre site near American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers bought a 2-acre site near American Family Field in Milwaukee, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Brewers organization purchased 1.8 acres at 600 S. 44th St. for $2.1 million, state real estate records filed Nov. 7 show. The land is home to the National Salvage Recycling Center.

BizJournal reports that the purchase allows "for continued meeting of storage needs."

On Wednesday, a state legislative committee approved amendments to the American Family Field ballpark bill. It would fund maintenance and repairs at the stadium and keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip