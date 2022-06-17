Milwaukee Brewers players to serve behind the bar at 'Tap Takeovers'

Watch
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 21:37:24-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will once again roll out Tap Takeovers on select game days this season!

Fans will get to see Brewers players, alumni and special guests behind the bar.

The first Tap Takeover of the season will be on Wednesday, June 22 and includes Brewers infielder Luis Urías, Alum Jerry Augustine, Broadcaster Jeff Levering, Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger and his wife, Kate. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Base Barrel Bar on the Field Level.

The team of star barkeeps will be joined by the Chorizo Racing Sausage, who will supervise all bartending skills, the Brewers said.

Future Tap Takeovers will be in July, August, and September. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available now online, at the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.

