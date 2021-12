MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader is going to be a dad!

Hader and his wife Maria Macias announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy.

The baby will be the first son for the couple.

The couple said the baby is expected to be born in July.

Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year in November.

