Milwaukee Brewers looking to hire workers for 2022 season

American Family Field.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans, it is your chance to support the brew crew and contribute to the best fan experience in Major League Baseball.

Several employment opportunities for the upcoming season are available at American Family Field.

Open positions include supervisors, catering servers, concession stand attendants, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse porters, vendors, and internships.

Delaware North, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting a hiring event in search of part-time and seasonal positions.

If you are interested in being part of the team, the hiring event will take place Tuesday, March 22, from 5-7 p.m. at The Restaurant To Be Named Later.

To apply online, click here.

For more information, visit here.

REEF Parking is also looking for people to join the team at American Family Field. They are hiring parking cashiers, traffic ambassadors, directors, and shuttle drivers.

To apply, you can head to Indeed.com and search REEF.

Finally, ABM, the cleaning service at American Family Insurance, is looking to hire general cleaners, leads, and supervisors.

To apply with ABM, call 512-422-8966.

