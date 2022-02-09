Milwaukee Brewers file lawsuit against Wyoming Sauce Company for lack of payment

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have filed a lawsuit against Wyoming Sauce Company for lack of payment.

According to the lawsuit, the two businesses have a contract together for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons.

Under the contract, Wyoming Sauce Company is required to pay the Brewers a $100,000 sponsorship fee, plus an additional $105,000 prior to April 1, 2020, and $110,000 before April 1, 2021.

The lawsuit says Wyoming Sauce Company failed to pay the last two installments.

In 2020, Wyoming Sauce Company reached out to the Brewers and asked to renew the contract through 2022. The Brewers amended their sponsorship agreement but still received no payments.

Now, with the lawsuit, the Brewers are asking for the $215,000 their owed plus interest, legal fee payments, and a termination of the contract.

