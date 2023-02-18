Milwaukee Brewers, Aurora Health Care surprise three young patients with VIP baseball trip

Check back on this article for photos and videos of the surprise.

Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers have teamed up to make young patients' big-league dreams come true.

Three Aurora Health Care patients were surprised with an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona.

The winners:



Nolen Rosenthal, 13, was diagnosed with soft bone disease, an inherited genetic condition in which his bones don't mineralize calcium which causes them to break easily.

Owen Strege, 9, lacks a hormone needed to grow, so he requires daily injections to ensure his growth.

Dazian Garcia, 13, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of open-heart surgery to repair a congenital heart condition.

The VIP trip includes the following for the patients along with their families:



Meet Brewers players

Tour the locker room

Throw the first pitch while they are honored at the Brewers game on Saturday, Feb. 25

Travel to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix from Feb. 23-26

