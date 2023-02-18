Watch Now
Milwaukee Brewers, Aurora Health Care surprise three young patients with VIP baseball trip

Three Aurora Health Care patients were surprised with an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18

Check back on this article for photos and videos of the surprise.

Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers have teamed up to make young patients' big-league dreams come true.

The winners:

  • Nolen Rosenthal, 13, was diagnosed with soft bone disease, an inherited genetic condition in which his bones don't mineralize calcium which causes them to break easily.
  • Owen Strege, 9, lacks a hormone needed to grow, so he requires daily injections to ensure his growth.
  • Dazian Garcia, 13, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of open-heart surgery to repair a congenital heart condition.

The VIP trip includes the following for the patients along with their families:

  • Meet Brewers players
  • Tour the locker room
  • Throw the first pitch while they are honored at the Brewers game on Saturday, Feb. 25
  • Travel to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix from Feb. 23-26

