Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is just in time to kick off holiday shopping

MILWAUKEE — Right in time to kick off the holiday shopping season, the Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale will offer savings of up to 80 percent off merchandise, apparel, and game-used memorabilia.

The Clubhouse Sale will open to fans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at American Family Field.

The sale can be accessed by entering through the Hot Corner entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level.

The event is cashless, and admission and parking are free.

According to a news release, Brewers suiteholders will gain special early access on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. Season seat holders are able to shop on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

