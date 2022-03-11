Milwaukee Brewers '414' ticket offer sells out in minutes, Home Opener tickets now limited

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans purchased more than 20,000 tickets to the 2022 Home Opener on Thursday, April 14 less than 90 minutes after they went on sale, according to the team.

Tickets went on sale at noon on Friday. There are remaining tickets in several seating categories for the 414 Day game against the Cardinals, but there is limited availability.

The Home Opener is the first of a seven-game homestand. The game against the cardinals on Friday, April 15 is the first date of "Five County Friday." Residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha Counties can save 50% on tickets

According to the team, two more against the NL Central rival Cardinals follow on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. The Pirates then come to town for three games – Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20.

“The response has been phenomenal,” said Brewers President – Business Operation Rick Schlesinger. “We sold out of our ‘414’ ticket special allotment (5,000 seats) for the April 14 Home Opener in a matter of minutes, and we saw very strong demand in other seating areas as well. We want to thank all of our fans for their support and look forward to welcoming them back to American Family Field next month.”

Tickets for 2022 Brewers home games are available here, at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

