Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club offers free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club is offering free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teenagers.

The classes are available for teenagers ages 15-17.

@BGCMilwaukee are offering FREE Driver’s Education classes (for any teenager, 15-17 years old, powered by The Milwaukee Admirals. If interested, youth can sign up by following this direct link to the referral form: https://t.co/uYszv3rHBW. There are several spots still available! pic.twitter.com/gIrECoJ4c9 — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 30, 2023

The three class sections available are:



03/06/2023 - 03/24/2023

04/10/2023 - 04/28/2023

05/01/2023 - 05/19/2023

There are 20 spots for each section on a first come, first serve basis.

If enrolled, students are expected to be on time and attend every session in its entirety. Transportation to the classes will not be provided. Classes will be held at The Ready Center. The classes will run from Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply for a spot in one of the class sections, you can sign up on the Boys and Girls Club webform. The webform application does not ensure enrollment. You will receive a confirmation email if you've been placed in a class.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip