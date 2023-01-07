Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club names Rufus King student as 'Youth of the Year'

MILWAUKEE — Rufus King junior Mia Moore was named as the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year. Mia was one of eight candidates from clubs around the city up for the nomination.

"I hope to be a role model. Just to be a representative for young people in Milwaukee," Moore said after being announced as the winner.

Candidates are evaluated on academics, club involvement, and community leadership and service.

"I've learned a lot. I've definitely learned teamwork, how to support others through teamwork, how to step up and step back. But also mainly how to support my community," Moore said.

Youth of the Year candidates participate in workshops and mentoring, have to put together applications, and give speeches.

"When you have an opportunity to highlight some of the positive things going on in our city, some of the young people that are striving to make a change, we should spend as much time as possible empowering them, encouraging them, and making sure that they know that they have a support system behind them," said Boys and Girls Club Senior Director of Leadership and Service Andre Douglas.

As Moore takes on her new role, she's tackling an issue that impacts so many in the Milwaukee community.

"For me, using my voice to speak up for the things that I am passionate about. For one, I am very passionate about gun violence in our community. There's been a lot of shootings, a lot of gun violence and that has taken an impact on not just me but young people and the community as well," Moore said.

Last year, a shooting outside of Moore's school led her to lead a walkout with her fellow students protesting gun violence.

The title of Youth of the Year comes with more than just recognition. At each level, winners also receive scholarship money for high education. Winning at the city level, Moore will receive $1,000. She'll now move on to the state level.

She said she's looking into Howard University, UW-Milwaukee, and Clark Atlanta and hopes to study political science or law.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip