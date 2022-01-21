Watch
Milwaukee Boat Show now open at State Fair Park

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 21, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Boat Show is back at State Fair Park following a year off in 2021.

The show kicked off Friday with over 300 boats from more than 70 manufacturers on display. Visitors can find kayaks, cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, runabouts, motor yachts, deck boats, pro-style ski and wake surf boats, walleye boats, and offshore fishing rigs.

Also on display and for sale at the show is boat accessories, marine electronics, boat lifts, and dock systems. Guests can also check out toys for on the water like tubes, wakeboards, and other inflatables.

Entrance into the boat show costs $12 per adult, kids 6-14 pay $5, and children 5 and under get in for free.

The show dates and hours are below

  • Friday, January 21
    • 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 22
    • 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 23
    • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Monday – Tuesday, January 24-25
    • SHOW CLOSED
  • Wednesday – Thursday, January 26-2
    • 12 p.m. –8 p.m.
  • Friday, January 28
    • 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 29
    • 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 30
    • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

