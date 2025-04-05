Milwaukee-based wood artists’ work to be featured at NFL Draft

The NFL has announced they are collaborating with a Milwaukee-based artist on a wooden art installation for the NFL Draft.

The artist, Ike Wynter, is a self-taught eco-sustainable wood artist.

NFL Draft

The installation will line the walls of the Player Walkway, serving as a visual and symbolic welcome to the league’s newest stars.

NFL Draft

Related Content:

Keep up with all things sports

Made from over 50 pieces of donated furniture, Ike spent over 500 hours creating 3’x3’ wooden mosaics featuring interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks. Ike has relied solely on the natural textures and tones of the wood, with no added paint or stain.

NFL Draft

The wood used in this installation will be made entirely from reclaimed wood from old furniture collected from across Wisconsin.

Ike talks about what this opportunity means to him and the community. “To have this work be part of such a major moment for these players, and for it to represent the heart of Wisconsin, is an incredible honor,” said Wynter. “Each piece of wood is from this community and has its own story, and I wanted to honor that by creating something meaningful without altering its natural beauty.”

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network. For more information on the NFL Draft in Green Bay, check out theirwebsite or download the NFL OnePass app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error