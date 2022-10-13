Milwaukee Bangers to play at the Field of Dreams this weekend for the Second Annual Sandlot Baseball Bash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bangers are headed to play at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa this weekend.

The Bangers along with Paper Valley Pike, based out of Appleton, will be participating in the second annual Sandlot Baseball Bash.

The Sandlot Baseball Bash event raises money for the Field of BIG Dreams, a Dyersville charity that serves children with cancer, veterans, and their families.

The Sandlot Baseball Bash will feature 12 teams from around the country in "no-stakes baseball."

Sandlot baseball focuses on putting the fun back into games and bringing people together, while still being competitive.

To learn more about the Field of BIG Dreams you can visit the Field of BIG Dreams website.

