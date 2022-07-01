Milwaukee Ballet to launch annual 'Ballet Beat' summer program next week

Milwaukee Ballet will launch its annual month-long Ballet Beat summer program next week.

The program includes a series of free activities, workshops and performances, Milwauke Ballet said in a news release Thursday. The ballet company returned to in-person performances and outreach program throughout the past season.

Milwaukee Ballet First and Second Company dancers will participate in several summer events and locations in Milwaukee including: Washington Park Wednesdays, Bastille Days, the Wisconsin Athletic Club, Adventure Rock, and Fondy Farmers Market.

“Our art form is truly meant to be enjoyed live, and we are enormously fortunate to have been able to present our season programming entirely in-person this past year. During the summer, Ballet Beat allows us to extend our programming in unique ways throughout the community with inspiring performances and engaging programs,” said Artistic Director Michael Pink in a news release. “Ballet Beat is an exciting way to connect with a new generation of dance lovers in places that represent the vibrancy of Milwaukee in the summertime.”

Milwaukee Ballet says Ballet Beat will also include private workshops for partners throughout the area including: PEAK Initiative, Jewish Community Center, Alice’s Garden, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“This year, we have developed an extremely collaborative production for our final Ballet Beat performances--one that celebrates the diversity of artists in Milwaukee,” explained Director of Community Engagement Samantha Martinson during the press release. “The beauty of classical ballet will be interwoven with the work of Milwaukee poets, African musicians, flamenco dancers, and students from Milwaukee Ballet’s Tour de Force program, resulting in an incredible tapestry of creativity and expression.”

The month-long programming will finish with two free outdoor performances on Wednesday, July 27, at St. Ann’s Indaba Community Bandshell, and the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Peck Pavilion on Saturday, July 30.

Both performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a variety of pieces performed by Milwaukee Ballet dancers and guest performers, according to Milwaukee Ballet.

For the full schedule and further information, click here..

