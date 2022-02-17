Milwaukee Ballet II will present its first showcase since the pandemic in March

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Ballet's second company will present its annual showcase, MOMENTUM, on March 5 and 12.

Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) will perform their biggest show of the season, which is also its first showcase since the pandemic. It will feature a mixed repertory program of classical and contemporary dance.

MOMENTUM will run two weekends opening Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Stritch University, followed by two performances March 12 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Ballet's We Energies Foundation Performance Studio at Baumgartner Center for Dance in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

The March 2020 run of MOMENTUM was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one show was performed before shutdown.

“We are beyond grateful to be able to perform MOMENTUM again with a full roster of MBII dancers,” Favarel said. “After a two-year interruption, it is reaffirming and inspiring to see our dancers’ youthful energy back on stage.”

MBII is made up of 19 young dancers from around the world. Officials say they are dedicating their lives to ballet in pursuit of a professional career.

Tickets for the show are $45 and available online here or through the Milwaukee Ballet Box Office at 414.902.2103.

“MBII is truly vital to our organizational mission, as the dancers support our artistic productions, help facilitate our outreach programming, and often share their talents assisting in our school,” Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink said. “Also equally important is that dancers have this opportunity to come through the program and go on to have internationally successful careers. In fact, more than half of our current Company Artists are former MBII dancers.”

