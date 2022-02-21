Milwaukee Auto Show returns to the Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will have a chance to see a lineup of the latest vehicles that are not yet for sale as the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show will return to the Wisconsin Center this year.

The auto show will take place Friday, February 26, to Sunday, March 6, 2022 and will give an up-close look at hundreds of new model vehicles not in dealerships. Consumers can inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

The show will also feature pre-production models, specialty vehicles, tricked-out custom cars, and a chance for some family fun, according to a release from organizers on Monday.

Jodie Filenius This image was taken at the Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show in 2020.

Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the show to answer questions and provide information about the latest vehicles. A few of the cars available on the show floor will be the 2023 Subaru Solterra (EV), 2022 Grand Wagoneer, 2022 Jeep 4xe (hybrid), 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning (EV), 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Chevrolet Corvette and 2022 Ford Bronco.

The popular Luxury Zone will feature a collection of high-end vehicles from BMW, Cadilac, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and more. Reina International Auto will display several classic exotics, and a collection of Airstream travel trailers will be on display to delight outdoor enthusiasts.

Not only will the show present vehicles, but it will also feature Subaru Pet Adoptions. With the help of the Humane Animal Welfare Society, pets looking for a forever home will be available for adoption in Subaru throughout the show.

Guests will also have the chance to win some great prizes at the Tricky Trails Golf Links, an 18-hole indoor mini-golf course, inside the auto show.

Show hours are Saturdays 10 am to 9 pm, Sundays 10 am to 6 pm, Monday-Thursday 3 pm to 9 pm, and Friday 12 pm to 9 pm.

Admission to the event is $12 for adults when purchased online. Seniors (62 and older) are $10, children (8-12) are $6, and children seven and under are free. Every Sunday is Family Day, and all children 12 and under are admitted free.

Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

Tickets purchased onsite at the box office will be $15 for adults and $10 for seniors.

