Milwaukee Athletics and Pilot Project Brewing debut Panther Pale Ale drink

The Panther Pale Ale, with the name being an ode to the Milwaukee Panthers, will be first sold at the Dec. 13 game at the UWM Panther Arena.
Milwaukee Athletics
Posted at 8:58 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Athletics and Pilot Project Brewing will debut a pale ale beer drink with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's collaboration.

The Panther Pale Ale, with the name being an ode to the Milwaukee Panthers, will be first sold at the Dec. 13 game at the UWM Panther Arena. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. against Longwood.

The drink can be bought at Panther Arena, Pilot Project, participating bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.

UWM students from the Peck School of the Arts helped design the packaging. Partnerships between the Craft Beverage Warehouse, the Collegiate Licensing Company, Pilot Project Brewing, and Milwaukee Athletics made this product a possibility.

The design was submitted by Waukesha design and visual communications major senior Gisselle Dominguez.

“It’s a tribute to the vibrant energy that UWM possesses, which has been a significant source of inspiration in my creative journey,” Dominguez said. “It’s a celebration, intended to resonate with the diverse and dynamic spirit of UWM. Not only the school but Milwaukee overall – the city that has fueled my creativity and given me so much opportunity. I am proud to be a UWM Panther.”

A portion of sales will be directed to student scholarships and other student-centered programming at UWM.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

