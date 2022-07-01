Milwaukee Art Museum to host 'Streets of Paris' event July 14-17

MILWAUKEE — A "Streets of Paris" event will take over the Milwaukee Art Museum July 14 through July 17.

Guests can experience a glimpse of France and French-speaking countries across the globe, such as Mali, Senegal and Haiti. The event was inspired by the feature exhibition Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret. The event is also in parternship with Milwaukee's Bastille Days.

On Thursday, July 14, there will be a free film screening of the documentary Myth of a Colorblind France and panel discussion at 6 p.m.

There will be free museum admission on Friday, July 15 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to the museum, there will be a series of programs, including: printmaking with Anchor Press Paper & Print, storytelling by Dr. Jacqueline Robinson-Hunsicker, moko jumbie by Allenton Riley, dance by the Ton Ko-Thi Youth Performing Ensemble, and live music by guitarist Bill Paul and the band Kreyòl Roots.

A beer garden will also open Friday evening and run through Sunday. The museum says it will feature Raspberry Chéret, a raspberry double radler, inspired by Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret

Also running Friday to Sunday will be a hands-on art making event with Kohl's Art Studio at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be on Bastille Days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view the full lineups for each day click here..

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip