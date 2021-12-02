Milwaukee Art Museum to host online Kohl's Family Sunday event

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum will be hosting the Kohl’s Family Sundays virtual event for the holidays starting this Sunday.

Participants in the free event will be able to view various online events from the museum, including a student art exhibition, art-making ideas, and more.

There will also be musical performances, including music performed by Milwaukee musician Kai Simone.

The baker Adija Greer-Smith from Confectionary Yours will also be hosting a session on how to make candy apples.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5 on the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website, and runs for two weeks through Dec. 19.

