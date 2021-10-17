Milwaukee Art Museum launches virtual Dia De Los Muertos celebration

MILWAUKEE — Dia de Los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away, will be celebrated in a unique way by the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM).

The holiday, which translates to Day of the Dead, is typically celebrated starting November 1. However, starting October 17th, MAM is launching a virtual celebration that includes fun for the whole family.

The event exposes virtual attendees to traditions, art, music and activities that are inspired by this important day.

Emily Sullivan, Director of youth and family programs at MAM, joined TMJ4 News Today on Sunday to discuss the event.

"It's great that families can watch this from home, watch them any time and watch them over and over again," said Sullivan. "Even if Day of the Dead isn't part of your culture, I think there's something universal that we can all appreciate. We all have loved ones, we've all lost someone and this is a way to look back and celebrate them. Of course, if we can combine the hands on art making, we love that!"

This virtual event webpage will be available through November 2. You can learn more and register to participate here.

