Large police presence forces a lockdown at MATC Oak Creek campus Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — There is a large police presence surrounding the Motel 6 and neighboring steakhouse at the corner of 13th Street and College Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to the MATC spokesperson, police were searching for an armed suspect in the area. A WTMJ crew in the area said about a dozen patrol vehicles were in the area.

A spokesperson with the nearby MATC Oak Creek campus in the area confirmed the campus was briefly under a lockdown; as of 10:10 p.m., that lockdown status was lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

