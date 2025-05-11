Milwaukee-area school districts sound alarm as dangerous 'Chromebook Challenge' spreads

MILWAUKEE — School leaders across southeastern Wisconsin are warning parents about a national TikTok trend that poses serious risks to safety and school property.

The trend, known online as the “Chromebook Challenge,” involves students inserting small metal objects like paper clips, pencil leads, or pushpins into Chromebook charging ports or internal components.

The goal is to short-circuit the device, often causing it to smoke, spark, melt, or, in some cases, catch fire.

“I’ve seen a few incidents. A kid was sitting at his desk with his computer and sticking a pencil into the USB port,” said Greendale High School sophomore Emerson Lisowski. “There was a little smoke. I was low-key scared.”

Kaylee Staral Brady Lindholm-Krisman (left), Jaydn Molina (center) and Emerson Lisowski (right) spoke to TMJ4 about an internet trend that potentially breaks school Chromebooks.

Greendale Schools issued a letter to families on May 8, confirming that the challenge has reached local students. The district supplies all students with Chromebooks, which are considered school property, according to the letter obtained by TMJ4 news.

Administrators stated that intentional damage is not covered by insurance and may result in disciplinary action.

“We have addressed this trend with students,” the letter read. “We ask parents and guardians also to talk to your children about your expectations for them.”

In nearby Menomonee Falls, Director of Student Support Services Dan Halvorsen confirmed that some students had already damaged their devices beyond repair, according to a letter obtained by TMJ4 news.

Each replacement costs $200 — a bill families must cover. The district also warned that students may face additional disciplinary consequences.

“In each case, the Chromebook was not salvageable. We are asking for your support in speaking with your child about the very real dangers of this behavior,” Halvorsen wrote in the May 9 letter.

At Arrowhead High School, administrators cited school policy in a similar warning. The district’s policy on “Care of District Property” allows for suspension, expulsion, and financial liability for any student who damages school-issued technology.

The trend means parents have also started having tough conversations at home.

“Have you seen it? Have you done it?” said Franklin High School parent Melissa Neitman, reflecting on her recent conversation with her son. “You better not have, because I’m not going to pay for it.”

Kaylee Staral Melissa Neitman is a parent in the Franklin School District and spoke to TMJ4 about the internet trend that is breaking school Chromebooks.

Neitman said she isn’t surprised by the trend, looking back on a history of dangerous challenges fueled by social media.

“My older son? I had to tell him not to eat Tide Pods when that trend was going around,” she said. “Now I have to tell the younger ones not to stick stuff into electronics.”

School officials across districts are urging families to monitor their children’s social media use and to emphasize safe, respectful use of school technology.

