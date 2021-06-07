Watch
Milwaukee-area may get 2nd Shake Shack location

Shake Shack's Third Ward location in Milwaukee.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 07, 2021
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — A second Shake Shack restaurant may open in the Milwaukee area.

Town of Brookfield leaders are set to consider plans for the new location proposed at 585 N. Barker Rd. this Wednesday, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

That's where the old Perkins restaurant used to be located.

Shake Shack's first Milwaukee-area location opened in the Third Ward back in 2017.

The proposal for the Brookfield location comes from HDGroup Inc., a Dallas and Denver-based business whose clientele includes restaurant chains, the BizJournal reports.

