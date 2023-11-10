Milwaukee-area man sentenced 20 years for sex trafficking two 15-year-old victims

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

Jaron Jay Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two 15-year-old victims and transporting child pornography. Jackson will also face 10 years of supervised release and 25 years of sex offender registration.

Jackson was previously released from the Wisconsin prison system under extended supervision. He later fled to Illinois where he began sex trafficking women, according to court documents.

The two 15-year-old victims were with Jackson in a hotel room in the Chicago area where he later uploaded sexual pictures of the victims onto sex-trafficking websites.

Jackson told the two young victims and one adult female victim to participate in sexual acts with Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Ohio clients. One of the underage victims was with Jackson repeatedly forced to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson was arrested on an Amtrak train from Illinois to Wisconsin. Officers retrieved footage of Jackson's footage in which he recorded a minor engaging sexually with him.

Judge Griesbach emphasized the severity of Jackson’s criminal conduct while sentencing Jackson. The judge said it was his duty to protect the public from Jackson.

Read the full statement here:





Gregory J. Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on November 9, 2023, Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Jaron Jay Jackson (age: 36) to a total sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, followed by ten years’ supervised release, and 25 years of sex-offender registration. Jackson previously pled guilty to commercially sex trafficking two 15-yearold victims, and transporting child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1591 and 2252A.



According to court documents, Jackson, who lived in the Milwaukee area, was released from the Wisconsin prison system on extended supervision and subsequently absconded to Illinois, where he began sex trafficking females. Jackson enticed two 15- year-old runaways from Oshkosh and Green Bay to join him in Chicago-area hotels. Soon after they arrived, Jackson posted sexually provocative pictures of the minor victims as advertisements on sex-trafficking websites. Jackson then directed the minor victims and an adult female victim to engage in commercial sexual acts with clients in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota. Jackson repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with one minor victim and attempted to do so with the second minor victim, who contacted family members to return home to Wisconsin. Jackson also recorded videos of a minor engaging in sexual activity with him, which officers recovered from his cell phone when they arrested him after he arrived in Wisconsin via Amtrak from Illinois.



In sentencing Jackson, Judge Griesbach emphasized the severity of Jackson’s criminal conduct in targeting and exploiting minors, his aggravated criminal history, as well as the need for just punishment, to protect the public from Jackson, and to deter others from committing such offenses.



The investigation was conducted by the Oshkosh Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Funnell.



This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

