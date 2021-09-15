Milwaukee-area haunted house is back - and for a good cause

WEST ALLIS — Milwaukee's largest self-styled haunted home is back this year, and for a good cause: raising money for the non-profit Bikers Advocating Child Safety.

Organizers said on social media that the haunted house, located at 9730 W. Montana Ave. in West Allis, is opening to the public on Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

Entry is free for all ages, but donations are appreciated. The money raised goes to Bikers Advocating Child Safety, which works to prevent child abuse and help child abuse victims, according to the group's Facebook page.

Organizers add that they "are out to beat our record from last year" for fundraising.

"We will have live creatures throughout our complete haunted walk through experience. Come show your support," said the haunted house's organizer, Adam Novak.

