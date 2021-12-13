Milwaukee-area groups, residents support tornado relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — As tornado recovery efforts go into their third day, local efforts to support those devastated by the storms are in full swing, with local organizations and people with close connections to the area offering a helping hand.

Teams are on the ground in the affected states hit by the tornadoes over the weekend, helping in any way that they can. From volunteers standing on roads that were impacted by the storms, making sure that supplies get exactly where they need to go, to blood donations pouring in to help some of the hospitals that are treating some of the injured victims.

So far, one person from Wisconsin has been deployed to the disaster zone and emergency shelters have housed nearly 300 people.

LEX 18 A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire says it is a team effort and the Red Cross will continue to support the storm-damaged communities for as long as it takes.

“We have volunteers moving into communities around the clock and we’re really making sure that everyone has a safe place to stay, emotional support and comfort during this really horrific time,” said McGuire.

The twisters' damage is personal for one Badgers basketball player who calls a town in its path home. Chris Vogt hails from Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the towns destroyed by the twisters. On Sunday, he launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims, with donations reaching more than $40,000 and climbing.

If you would like to get involved, the Red Cross is asking for financial donations. Right now, they are not accepting any food, clothing or any other supplies.

