Milwaukee area groups plan May Day marches and protests

MILWAUKEE — International Workers' Day is recognized around the world on May 1. Originating in the U.S. labor movement of the 1880s, the day honors the fight for the eight-hour workday.

This year, groups throughout Wisconsin and the nation are planning marches and protests for May Day.

These are the events happening locally:

Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA), Voces de la Frontera and Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) will hold multiple events, starting with a walk-in at Fernwood Montessori at 7 a.m. A student rally will start at 8:40 a.m. at the Milwaukee Public Schools Central Office.

Also in Milwaukee, a rally at Voces de la Frontera will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude with a march to Zeidler Union Square. Common Council President José G. Pérez, Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Alex Brower, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II will participate in the march.

Pérez, the first Latino Council President in the body's history, noted, "We will march on May 1 to show the economic strength and unity of our community, and we will march for those who have been forced to live in the shadows. We can and must do better to support these residents who are vital parts of our shared society."

Racine

Organized by Racine Educators United, community members will hold a series of walk-ins at Racine United School District schools.

"May Day reminds us of our collective power," said Angelina Cruz, President of REU. "It's a day for working people to raise their voices, and we're doing exactly that to protect our students, our public schools, and our communities."

Waukesha

Waukesha Resist will hold a peaceful protest from 4 to 6 p.m. at 321 Wisconsin Ave. in Waukesha.

According to organizers, participants in the movement are calling for:



Protection of due process and the rule of law



An end to the billionaire takeover and corruption under the Trump administration



Full funding for public schools, healthcare, and housing for all



Protection and expansion of Medicaid, Social Security, and critical social programs



An immediate halt to attacks on immigrants, Black, Indigenous, trans, and other targeted communities



Union protections, fair wages, and dignity for all workers—regardless of race, zip code, or immigration status

For more information or to find other events happening on May 1, visit maydaystrong.org.

