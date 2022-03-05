Milwaukee and Denver airports team up to reunite 3-year-old with lost stuffed puppy

DENVER, Colorado — "Puppy Elf" is now back home with Archie!

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Denver International Airport (DEN) recently teamed up to reunite the 3-year-old with his missing stuffed dog.

According to MKE, the stuffed dog has been in the airport's lost and found for months before officials noticed a TSA sticker on it from Denver.

The stuffed dog then took a trip from Milwaukee to the Denver airport in an effort to reach more people on social media and eventually find its family...and it happened with much success!

MKE says Puppy Elf and Archie were traveling with their family from DEN to MKE for Christmas.

"Archie wanted to bring along the puppy he had just gotten," MKE said. "Somewhere upon landing, Puppy Elf got lost in Milwaukee. All hope was not lost, however, because Archie and his siblings were good going through TSA, so they received stickers."

And that TSA sticker Archie put on Puppy Elf was what eventually made the reunion possible!

Archie's dad saw DEN's social media post showcasing Puppy Elf's adventures and immediately recognized the stuffed dog and its ticker. He reached out to the airport and the reunion took place that same day on Friday.

"We couldn't have done this without DEN, all who helped spread the word, and all of you who continue to follow along on these adventures and fly MKE," MKE said on Facebook.

