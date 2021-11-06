Milwaukee amended budget includes 195 new police officers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said the council adopted a budget amendment Friday that includes three new police recruit classes.

Johnson said there will be 65 recruits for each class for a total of 195 new police officers in 2022.

The Milwaukee Common Council adopted an amended 2022 city budget in the amount of nearly $1.75 billion, officials said Friday.

The budget now heads to Mayor Tom Barrett who will have until the end of Tuesday, Nov. 16 to sign or issue any vetoes.

Johnson said he recognized that public safety is a top priority for Milwaukee residents.

"The last two years have seen our average sworn police strength decline by more than 100 officers, and without the budget amendment adopted today, it would have declined by over 100 more," Johnson said in a statement on Friday. "This amendment will ensure we have the officers needed to continue vital policing initiatives like the Traffic Safety Unit, among others."

