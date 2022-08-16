Watch Now
Milwaukee Ale House to close its doors after 25 years on Sept. 11

Milwaukee Ale House says they will not be renewing their lease on Water Street after the building owners have decided to go in a different direction.
James Groh
These cheese curds from the Milwaukee Ale House were part of the 149th review for the "Wisconsin Cheese Queen".
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Ale House announced Monday evening that after 25 years, the brewery and restaurant will be closing its doors.

In a post on Facebook, Milwaukee Ale House says they will not be renewing their lease on Water Street after the building's owners have decided to go in a different direction. The last day at the location will be Sunday, Sept. 11.

"Very few places have been around for this long," Milwaukee Ale House said. "After such a long tenure here on the water, we are losing our beautiful home, and the city is losing a staple in the restaurant and brewing scene."

The brewery said they will be tapping kegs and frying curds until the very end and is inviting everyone to join them for one last time over the next four weeks.

They say to expect some special releases and some throwback pricing before their final day.

"Hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now," Milwaukee Ale House said, perhaps hinting at more to come. "To be continued."

Milwaukee Ale House is located at 233 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

