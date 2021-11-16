Milwaukee Alderwoman proposes 12 weeks paid parental leave for city employees

MILWAUKEE — Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic has introduced a paid parental leave policy, which would give city employees 12 weeks of paid leave.

Currently, the City of Milwaukee has no parental leave policy for its employees. If it passes, Dimitrijevic's plan would make Milwaukee's paid leave policy one of the strongest in the state. It would apply to new mothers and new fathers. Dimitrijevic's plan would also bring the city in line with the federal government's policy, which provides 12 weeks of paid leave to new parents.

"As the mother of two toddlers, it wasn't long ago that I experienced the challenges of childbirth and raising a newborn. I know how critical this time is for a child's development, a mother's healing, and a family's opportunity to bond — that's why a paid parental leave policy is long overdue in Milwaukee," Dimitrijevic said in a statement. "This plan is a bold investment in Milwaukee's future that will give children their best chance to succeed. It's a critical tool for reducing inequality and improving health outcomes for everyone in our city."

Dimitrijevic cited research from familyvaluesatwork.org that shows paid parental leave improves early childhood development outcomes — parents who receive paid leave report that they're better able to care for their newborn and are more likely to follow recovery recommendations from their doctor.

Dimitrijevic's proposal will be introduced Wednesday at a Common Council meeting.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip