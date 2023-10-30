Milwaukee Alderman Michael J. Murphy not seeking reelection

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Michael J. Murphy announced Monday he will not seek reelection.

Murphy was first elected as 10th District alderman in 1989. He will be the Common Council's third-longest-serving member, with 35 years on the job.

Read his announcement below to residents of the 10th aldermanic District:

October 30, 2023



Dear Neighbors:



This coming April, I will have served as your Alderman for 35 years, making me the third longest serving Alderman in the City’s history when I leave office in April 2024. For those who are counting, that was back in 1989 and 9 elections ago. During all those years, I’m very lucky to be one of those people who can say they love what they do for a living.



However, all good things come to an end. I’ve decided not to seek re-election as your elected representative on the Milwaukee Common Council. Making this decision wasn’t easy, but after long walks and talks with my family and friends, I feel the time is right.



As the firstborn American son of Irish immigrants, my parents instilled in me and my brothers and sister the responsibility of public service and helping those most in need. I’ve always tried to honor that principle and serve the people of Milwaukee with the hope of making our city better. I hope I did.



I will always be grateful to you, the voters, for giving me the opportunity of serving you. I’m also thankful of the many public service employees, my fellow Aldermen and Mayors whose support and encouragement allowed me to do my job of improving the lives of my constituents.



Public service is an honor and privilege. Thank you for granting me that honor.



Sincerely,



Michael J. Murphy



Alderman, 10th District







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip