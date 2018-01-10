Chief Ed Flynn did say at that media event that he believes the numbers are down, but too high.
For the future, Donovan says he'd like the Fire and Police Commission who are charged with finding the new chief to have Milwaukee natives and people already in the department on the list.
"I hope its members will seek someone with roots in this community. Someone who remembers what Milwaukee was and could be again under the right leadership" said Donovan.
Mayor Tom Barrett said today that he'd like the next chief to be able to navigate the "nuances of a multiracial, multi ethnic city."
The mayor also said he and the commission will discuss if the next chief will fill out the remainder of Flynn's term which ends in 2020 or start an entirely new 4-year term. Flynn will leave his post on February 16.